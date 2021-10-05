Braselton to host Medieval Faire this weekend

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Photo Caption: Watch living history demonstrations and experience life from the Middle Ages at a Medieval Faire on the Braselton Town Green Oct. 9-10.
The Braselton Town Green will go back in time this weekend, presenting a Medieval Faire complete with living history demonstrations.
The free event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
According to organizers, attendees will experience living history demonstrations that include examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture from the 11th century Battle of Hastings to the start of The Tudors’ Reign in the 15th century.
The event will also include hands-on demonstrations and a variety of vendors.
Organizers are bringing Ken Johnston, the director of History Now, and his group of historians and reenactors to hold two events on the Town Green.
In addition to this weekend’s event, Braselton will host a similar one Nov. 27-28 that will be a Renaissance Faire presenting the De Soto Exhibition.
“The town partnered with History Now to create family-friendly events that everyone from history buffs to costume geeks can enjoy,” said Sloane Meyer, director of the Braselton Civic Center, which is scheduled to open in January of next year. “Our hope is to build on these cultural events next year to include activities in the new Braselton Civic Center next to the Town Green.”
Organizers said presentations currently scheduled for this weekend are the same for both Saturday and Sunday and inlcude:
♦ Noon – A Muse of Fire: English Language from Medieval to Modern.
♦ 2 p.m. – Time in a Battle: Arms and Armor of the Battle of Hastings.
♦ 4 p.m. – Shakespeare’s Soldiers: Arms and Armor of Shakespeare’s History Plays.
