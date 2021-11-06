Voters in two Gwinnett cities decided mayoral contests on Tuesday.
Braselton voters elected Kurt Ward as their new mayor while Dacula voters decided to elect their current mayor, Trey King, to the office for a full, four-year term.
Ward defeated Councilman Hardy Johnson by a margin of 1,215 votes to 348 votes in the race to replace retiring Braselton Mayor Bill Orr.
Dacula’s mayoral race was a bit more unusual. King has been serving as Dacula’s mayor since 2019, but Tuesday was the first time he’d been elected to hold the office.
King was appointed mayor in January 2019 after former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks died one year into his term. Since the city charter said the City Council appointed the mayor in the event of a vacancy in the position, this was the first election since Wilbanks’ death.
King defeated Wade Anthony by a margin of 309 votes to 165 votes.
Ward will not be the only new mayor taking over in Gwinnett County in January. Former Loganville Councilman Skip Baliles will take over as that city’s new mayor while former Sugar Hill Councilman Brandon Hembree will become the new leader in his city.
Baliles and Hembree ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, however.
Norcross Mayor Craig Newton was also re-elected to his office this past week.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.