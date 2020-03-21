Johns Creek resident Bob Cheeley, the founder of Cheeley Law Group, has been appointed to the North Fulton Community Improvement District’s (CID) Board of Directors.
“The infrastructure improvements driven by the North Fulton CID are emblematic of why this organization is so vital to the area,” Cheeley said. “I’m honored to be joining this impressive group of leaders on the board of directors, and I look forward to working together to bring new innovations, solutions, and opportunities to the North Fulton community.”
The CID, which is an infrastructure financing mechanism formed by committed business leaders seeking to advance the North Fulton region, is funded voluntarily by commercial property owners within the district, which stretches along Ga. 400 from Mansell Road north to McGinnis Ferry Road. Since its founding in 2003, the North Fulton CID has invested $20 million to bring more than $100 million in infrastructure projects to the district.
A native of Buford, Cheeley serves on the Board of Directors of The Piedmont Bank, and has served as Chairman and CEO of ViveBo, LLC, a biotech company established in 2010. Cheeley, who earned both his B.A. and J.D. from the University of Georgia, is also a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. The Cheeley Law Group has played a major role in instrumental in developing an automotive products liability practice.
“Adding Bob to our board of directors is a big win for the North Fulton Community Improvement District,” said Brandon Beach, North Fulton CID Executive Director. “He brings a wealth of experience to the table, and we look forward to working together in the coming months and years ahead to advance our mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.