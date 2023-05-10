Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the world’s largest animal swims onto Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen. Premiering nationwide in select theaters, including Fernbank, on May 25, “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D” immerses viewers in the inspirational story of nearly extinct blue whales and their journey to recovery.
Narrated by award-winning actor Andy Serkis, “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants” follows two scientific expeditions in search of these ocean giants. One is a high-risk mission is centered around the Indian Ocean’s Seychelles Islands where a population of blues whales has not been seen in 50 years. The other mission takes place in Mexico’s Gulf of California, where a lead scientist and her team eavesdrop on whale conversations and explore the important role these remarkable animals play in the health of our oceans.
Through a combination of powerful backstory and vibrant visual 3D documentation, viewers of “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants” gain first-hand insight into the blue whale’s eating patterns, the significance of their individual markings, the tenderness of the mother-calf bond, their communication techniques and even the role that blue whale poop plays in the “Whale Pipe” cycle — an event that helps make the Gulf of California a “hot spot” for thriving ocean life.
Once a mammal on the brink of extinction, the blue whale’s journey to recovery will swim into the hearts and minds of viewers, leaving them with a renewed appreciation for the blue whale and a renewed hope for other threatened species.
“This movie is incredibly uplifting and powerful,” says narrator Andy Serkis. “Everyone assumes that because blue whales are the largest mammals on the planet, we should know a lot about them, but in fact that’s not the case. Learning what scientists are trying to do, to understand their behaviors, has been a real education for me. We need to find out more about creatures
like these, because they inspire us to have hope. The film is a wonderful marriage of storytelling, fact-giving and entertainment.”
Join in on the blue whale’s journey to recovery when “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants” premiers in 3D in Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theater on May 25. Visit Fernbank's website for daily screening times for this 45-minute film.
Oceanic Films, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and SK Films present BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS 3D, made possible by the National Science Foundation. The film opens globally in select Giant Screen and IMAX Theaters on May 25, 2023. For more information and to explore the interactive materials, visit BlueWhalesfilm.com.
Sponsored locally by Isdell Family Foundation.
Additional local support provided by Genuine Parts Company and Novelis.
General Admission tickets to Fernbank include daytime access to the museum, WildWoods, Fernbank Forest and the choice of one Giant Screen film. Tickets are available for purchase at FernbankMuseum.org for $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors, $23.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. Tickets not purchased in advance are offered at the museum, if available, at a higher price.
Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, minutes from midtown Atlanta and downtown Decatur.
