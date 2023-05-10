Fernbank_BlueWhales_SocialMedia_2.png

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the world’s largest animal swims onto Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen. Premiering nationwide in select theaters, including Fernbank, on May 25, “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D” immerses viewers in the inspirational story of nearly extinct blue whales and their journey to recovery.

Narrated by award-winning actor Andy Serkis, “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants” follows two scientific expeditions in search of these ocean giants. One is a high-risk mission is centered around the Indian Ocean’s Seychelles Islands where a population of blues whales has not been seen in 50 years. The other mission takes place in Mexico’s Gulf of California, where a lead scientist and her team eavesdrop on whale conversations and explore the important role these remarkable animals play in the health of our oceans.

