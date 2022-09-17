A new storm system will arrive on the West Coast this weekend, bringing beneficial rain to northern and central California. Some experts believe the storm could bring enough rain to the region to slow the ongoing fire season.

Against the odds, an early and substantial rain event appears likely for much of Northern California later this weekend, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA tweeted. He went on to say the event could lead to the "fire season slowing" across California, at least temporarily.

CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar and CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

