Go back to the basics. Many people no doubt recall gym class from their school days. Such classes teach youngsters the basics of physical fitness without employing dumbbells or advanced exercise machines. Those same basic exercises that work for youngsters, including push-ups, sit-ups and lunges, can be effective for adults as well. If it's been awhile since you've done your most recent push-up, access an online tutorial so you can be certain your form is correct.
Back to basics
Colin Hubbard
