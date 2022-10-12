Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 11.52.15 AM.png

In August, Atlanta-based Pull-A-Part – which opened its first facility in 1997 in Norcross – completed the purchase of U-Pull-&-Pay, which is the largest acquisition in the company’s history and grows the company from 25 stores in 12 states to 36 stores in 16 states.

 Photo: PullAPart.com

The largest privately-owned automobile recycler in the country – which traces its birth to its first store in Gwinnett County – just got considerably larger. 

