In August, Atlanta-based Pull-A-Part – which opened its first facility in 1997 in Norcross – completed the purchase of U-Pull-&-Pay, which is the largest acquisition in the company’s history and grows the company from 25 stores in 12 states to 36 stores in 16 states.
The largest privately-owned automobile recycler in the country – which traces its birth to its first store in Gwinnett County – just got considerably larger.
“Our acquisition increased our footprint to 36 stores across 16 states, which firmly places us as an industry leader in the auto recycling business,” said Derick Corbett, senior vice president of Pull-A-Part. “We’re really thrilled about that and we’re hope it’s not the end of our growth. We’re really excited to get bigger and expand our footprint.”
Pull-A-Part announced it intends to operate U-Pull-&-Pay – a division of the South Carolina-based David Joseph Company – as a separate brand in the 11 locations where it’s already doing business.
“The acquisition of DJJ’s U-Pull-&-Pay business unit is a significant milestone in the growth of our business,” said Ross Kogon, CEO of Pull-A-Part, in a new release. “U-Pull-&-Pay has operated their stores with the same commitment to safety, the environment, its customers and the communities it serves that have helped us succeed, and we are excited to add their team to the Pull-A-Part family.”
Corbett said the automobile recycling business is a big one, with more than 15 million end-of-life vehicles (a nice way of saying beater) leaving the streets each year. He said Pull-A-Part’s business model calls for satisfying two demands – environmental stewardship and a market hungry for used auto parts. According to www.junkcarmedics.com, car recycling is one of the 20 largest industries in the United States, employing about 100,000 and earning some $25 billion per year.
“Cars filled with pollutants and are harmful to the environment (and) would take up space in our waste fields incredibly quickly. And how do you fuel a global supply chain that seems to have an appetite to no end? Without recyclers like us grabbing the stock in these recovered materials and returning it to the supply chain, the supply chain couldn’t survive. We’re really serving two incredibly high level needs for our communities and our country.”
Noting that the only part of an automobile that can’t be re-used or recycled is the PVC coating on copper wire, Corbett said the vehicle recycler begins by acquiring automobiles, and after “depolluting” them (removing any fluids), the vehicles are placed on the yard where parts are sold auto-repair pros and shade-tree mechanics alike.
“People come in and buy the parts and pieces they need to fix their cars,” said Corbett. “That’s step one – we’re taking items still fit for use and putting them back on the street. And once cars and trucks have been picked over and all the useful parts are gone, they return to the processing plant where all valuable metals are removed.”
The final step is the flattening of the vehicle, where it then goes to a shredder with the resulting material sold upstream to steel manufacturers.
While Pull-A-Part – which has four Georgia locations – is based in Atlanta, Corbett said the store on Buford Highway in Norcross is a key part of the company’s portfolio.
“It all started with our first store in Norcross, which is our Atlanta North store,” he said. “We’re proud to have grown from one to 36, and our Norcross store is still booming; we’re a leading employer in Gwinnett County and we’re still working on our environmental stewardship responsibilities and our community relations. We’re still doing the best we can to be the best steward of our community we can.”
There’s no one particular used-car item that flies off the yard in huge numbers, Corbett said, but a certain pickup truck product is quite popular.
“Often sought-after are high-level are engines, wheels, batteries, transmissions, front-end assemblies – those are probably most sought-after pieces,” he said. “And There are other commodities as well, like truck beds. When we buy a pickup truck, it doesn’t take more than a day before somebody will come in and buy the bed for a shop or a hobby…Those parts are valuable to keep cars on the road.”