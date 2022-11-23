Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition is back.
The Aurora Theatre’s “Christmas Canteen,” which has highlighted the theater's holiday season, returns for the 27th straight season when it takes the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center from Nov. 25 – Dec. 23.
Anthony Rodriguez again leads a spectacular cast who performs an original revue featuring festive songs, dancing and comedic sketches that have been entertaining audiences since first taking the stage at the Lawrenceville venue in 1996.
Aurora Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence, who has been involved with show since its inception, will again provide the show’s musical direction, working with director Katie Erin Chambers and choreographer Kari Twyman.
“‘Christmas Canteen’ is synonymous with Aurora Theatre," Pence said. “Over our 27 years, we have changed, the region has changed, yet ‘Canteen’ has been a joyful, consistent part of our journey. It is my way of saying thank you for allowing Aurora to be a pivotal part of this wonderful community.
“Personally, it’s my time to hug a whole lot of special people. Christmas can't come soon enough for me.”
The show marks a return to the stage for Rodriguez, who stepped away from leading the Aurora Theatre’s daily operations earlier this year after he was named the first executive director for the HUB404 Conservancy.
Rodriguez, the Aurora theatre’s co-founder and former president opened the Lawrenceville venue in 1996 and grew it from one employee and a $50,000 annual budget to a thriving, successful company with nearly 30 employees and a $4.2 million annual budget.
He also serves on the boards for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and assists the Atlanta Regional Commission and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.
HUB404 aims to transform a multi-purpose nine-acre public greenspace that’s currently above Georgia 400 state highway and MARTA’s Buckhead rail station at the northern gateway to the City of Atlanta and will extend from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road.
In his return to the stage, Rodriguez will be joined by Russell Alexander, Galen Crawley, Juan Unzueta, Cole Ferguson, Twyman, Isa Martinez. Tyler Kidd, Akasha Nelson and Jahi Bogard.
“What makes our holiday show so special is that we make changes every single year, which keeps the show fresh and fun,” Pence said. “While we always look for exciting new material, after 26 years, we have some great material from past performances that we will tailor to showcase the unique talents of the artists selected to perform each year.”
But “Christmas Canteen” is more than a show: it’s an opportunity for the community to give to the less fortunate.
For the 16th straight year, the show will run in conjunction with the Festival of Trees.
The Lawrenceville Arts Center will be lined with more than 40 trees, featuring an array of themes, that have been decorated by local businesses. Residents are urged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, personal care item, non-perishable food item, toiletry or pet supply and place it under their favorite tree.
The food will be donated to the Lawrenceville Co-Op, while the toys will be divided equally among the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club and the B.L.A.C.T Atl. (Black Leaders Advocating for Cultural Theatre), with the pet supplies given to Operation Santa Paws for Pets.