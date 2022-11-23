Canteen11.jpeg

The Aurora Theatre’s “Christmas Canteen” runs Nov. 25 to Dec. 23 at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

 Photo: Syed Nabi

Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition is back.

The Aurora Theatre’s “Christmas Canteen,” which has highlighted the theater's holiday season, returns for the 27th straight season when it takes the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center from Nov. 25 – Dec. 23.