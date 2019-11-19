“Christmas Canteen" — billed as county’s longest-running theatrical holiday performance— welcomes a new cast member this year: Santa Claus.
The musical, which runs through Dec. 23 at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, blends comedy, dancing, holiday songs and patriotism under director and choreographer David Rossetti.
“The show has always been about coming together as a community and to represent what the holiday season stands for, which is love, hope and wishing better for your fellow man,” Rossetti said. “It has become a tradition and the Aurora Theatre’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community.”
Rossetti jumped at the chance to direct this year’s show. He first became in involved with the Aurora Theatre in 2006 and has seen “Christmas Canteen” as a spectator. Rossetti is no stranger to the stage. He worked under choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton,” “In The Heights,” “Cats” revival) for the “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” national tour and worked as the dance captain for the Broadway revival of ‘Annie.”
“A show like this gives everyone involved a chance to make Christmas memories for everyone,” Rossetti said. “The audience has high expectations and it’s a show they look forward to seeing every year.”
“Christmas Canteen,” which is hosted by Jimi Kocina and Cecil Washington, Jr., features plenty of Santa-centric songs. Its cast blends Aurora Theatre veterans such as Chani Maisonet, Jimi Kocina, Haden Rider, Galen Crawley, Kocina and Washington, Jr. with newcomers BriAnne Knights and Meg Johns.
Conner Kocks and Kristin Talley will make special appearances, while Scott Rousseau – one of the musical’s original creators – returns as a writer and performer for the first time in more than a decade. Ann-Carol Pence, who is the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and associate producer, will direct the music, continuing to be a vital part of a show like she’s been since its debut.
“Christmas Canteen” will be held in conjunction with the Aurora Theatre’s “Festival of Trees,” in which more than two dozen trees decorated by local businesses will light up Aurora’s lobby. Patrons are asked to vote for which one they like best by placing a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item under their favorite tree. The gifts will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots, with the food items going to the county’s food banks.
“’Christmas Canteen’ is our gift to the community, a deeply personal way for us to share the spirit of the holiday with those who have made Aurora a part of their lives,” Anthony Rodriguez, the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and producing artistic director, said. “Our expansion into the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center is in full swing and although the construction may be a short-term inconvenience, it is a long-term blessing. We have much to be grateful for and many people to thank who have made Aurora's success possible. “Christmas Canteen” allows us to offer up our thanks wrapped in a beautiful Christmas ribbon.”