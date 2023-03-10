If You Go What: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical When: March 16 — April 9 Where: Aurora Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center Show times: Thursdays-Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays: 2:30, 8 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. There will be a 10 a.m. matinee on March 22. Tickets: Start at $21 and can be purchased through tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678-226-6222.
Marliss Ameia knew she needed to do some homework when she accepted a leading role in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville.
“I didn’t know much about her,” she said. “But as I read about her, I learned what she went through and how she was so much more than just a pretty face. When you look at her body of work, it’s just incredible, and the woman could sing.”
Ameia, who will be making her Aurora Theatre debut, is one of three actresses who play the iconic five-time Grammy award winner who at the height of her career was one of the biggest names in music before dying of lung cancer at age 63 in 2012. Summer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the follow year.
Jessenia Ingram plays Summer during her young years, while Desire Gaston portrays Summer when she became a disco queen of the 1970s. Ameia plays Summer later in life.
“When I was asked about playing Donna Summer, I couldn’t say ‘no” Ameia said. “It was an absolute no-brainer.”
The show, which opens on March 16 and runs through April 9, chronicle’s Summer’s rise from meager beginnings to becoming the only artist to win awards in four different genres: dance, gospel, rock, and rhythm and blues.
“Donna was very deeply rooted in her faith and family and she struggled to get to the top,” Ameia said. “She has a great story that we get to tell the audience.”
The story is told through Summer’s impressive catalogue of hits. From “She Works Hard for the Money,” to “Heaven Knows,” from “Bad Girls” to “Friends Unknown” and from “Unconditional Love” to “Love to Love You Baby,” the show pays homage to Summer’s impressive body of work.
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” is a 140-minute, no intermission show that is just as much a concert as it is a musical.
“There are moments where the audience will want to get out of their seats and dance,” she said. “There are other moments where they’ll want to cry.”
The musical, which is based on an original book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cray, and Des McAnuff, is directed and choreographed by award-winning director, writer and Broadway choreographer Patdro Harris, with Ann-Carol Pence providing musical direction.
The design team includes Scenic Designer Tanya Orellano, Costume Designer Alan Yeong, Sound Designer Jeremiah Davidson, Lighting Designer Mary Parker, Props Designer Kristin Talley and Video Designer Kimberly Binns.
“Aurora Theatre is led by fierce women, so who better to bring to our season than one of the fiercest female hit-makers that’s ever lived?” said Pence, who is Aurora Theatre co-founder and producing artistic director. “So many know Donna Summer’s music but don’t know the steps she took to get there and the barriers that she had to tear down. It is with great pride that we get to bring her story to Lawrenceville.”
