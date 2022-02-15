Ingrid Griffith will be the first to admit it.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today and a lot of other women and minorities wouldn’t be where they are today if it wasn’t for Shirley Chisholm,” she said. “She was the first to take a lot of bold steps so others wouldn’t have to be the first to take them.”
Griffith pays tribute to the first African American Congresswoman and first Black female to seek a major party nomination for president of the United States through her performance of “Shirley Chisolm: Unbossed & Unbowed” at the Aurora Theatre.
Griffith will be taking the audience on a journey of the late Chisholm’s life — beginning when she was 10 years old in the 1930s to when she ran for the Democratic nomination in the 1972 Presidential election — through Feb. 20 as part of celebration of Black History Month. The show sold out its first performance on Feb. 11.
“I’ve been moved to write and share Shirley Chisholm’s story in the hope that more people will become aware of her contributions and appreciate how her voice resonates today,” said Griffith, who is the only performer in the one-act, 80-minute show. “I’m drawn to tell stories about the immigrant experience, about being an outsider and daring to be one’s self. I’m interested in social norms and cultural barriers that keep girls and women down, and in stories that promote and celebrate girls and women’s empowerment.”
Chisholm became the second African American in the New York State Legislature before making even more history a year later when she became the representative for New York’s 12th Congressional District, a position she held for seven terms until 1983.
During her time in Congress, she became known as the “Black Joan of Arc” and “Fighting Shirley,” as she introduced more than 50 pieces of legislature aimed at improving racial and gender equality.
“I want to be remembered as a woman … who dared to be a catalyst of change,” Chisholm said prior to her death in 2005 at age 80.
Chisholm, who was a strong voice of the poor and for those against the Vietnam War, co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus in 1971. Six years later, she became the first Black woman and second woman ever to serve on the powerful House Rules Committee.
“The changes she fought so hard for are the ones so many of us are enjoying today,” Griffith said. “She fought for the disenfranchised, not just Black people and women. She kept fighting and fighting against the political machine and never gave up.”
Griffith said she looks up to Chisholm, whose parents left Guyana searching for a better life. Griffith left Guyana to join her parents in New York hoping to find the American dream.
“Both of my parents worked two jobs and we hardly saw them,” Griffith said. “We would get up and go to school and they would go to work in the factory. When we got home, my mom would then work as a nurse’s aide and my dad would work as a janitor at a school even though in Guyana he worked as a teacher.”
Griffith is no stranger to the stage. She’s starred in off-Broadway theatrical productions in and around New York City for years, including playing Lady Reveller in the 18th century play, “The Basset Table by Susanna Centlivre,” Mrs. Muller in John Patrick Shanley’s “Doubt,” and Hedda Gabler in Henrik Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler.”
She’s spent the past five years performing her award-winning solo show, “Demerara Gold,” about a Caribbean girl’s immigrant experience throughout the U.S. and abroad.
But Chisholm’s story has always resonated with her.
“I remember not blending in and she didn’t either. Her dad was from Guyana, my homeland,” Griffith said. “I know that Caribbean culture, the whole family dynamic — you’re in, but you’re out. I saw this woman and I felt I was in awe of her. There was so much about her that reminded me of my great aunt in Guyana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.