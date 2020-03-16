As school districts across metro-Atlanta close their doors to students to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those districts are still trying to prevent days spent outside the classroom from being a complete loss for learning.
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ substantially-established Digital Learning Days are trying to keep students engaged even if they’re working on a handful of assignments from home where distractions are plentiful.
While some schools preached patience to parents and students logging into the digital learning tool to download homework and lessons on Monday, teachers operating from their home offices reported things were going mostly smoothly from their end.
Katy Bettencourt, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Twin Rivers Middle School, said the district is well-equipped to meet the challenges that come with social distancing and education.
“Our tool belt has been built throughout the year,” Bettencourt said. “We didn’t know what we were building it for, but now we do.”
GCPS has instituted four district-wide digital learning days and reported increased engagement in digital learning since it's been initiated in the 2017-18 school year. On Jan. 8, 2018, GCPS reported 81% of students logged into download assignments and lessons. The following year, over the course of two days — from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2018 — log-ins increase to 86%. On Jan. 29 last year, log-ins were up to 89%.
On Friday, district officials were mostly concerned about how the high volume of log-ins might cause download speeds to act temperamental.
“That we’ll be managing throughout, and we have some processes in place to mitigate that,” Associate Superintendent Johnathan Patterson said. “We are relying on our partners to make sure students have a seamless experience.”
Andrew Cox, an eighth-grade physical science teacher from Twin Rivers, said he had loaded most of his assignments in the Desire 2 Learn on Sunday and students were emailing and messaging him with questions throughout the day.
This week, he’s drilling his students on a unit they began last week. Next week, he’ll be introducing new concepts. That’s where challenges come in. Something Cox would typically do face-to-face, he’ll now be conveying through digital lectures. He also has several videos that he regularly introduces into his lessons that will play a more significant role in his lesson plans.
“I already have several ready to go and can get more as needed,” Cox said. “Might be working on my end recording some of the instruction I would normally do in person.”
Digital learning is hardly new for Carly Cantrell, a geometry teacher at Paul Duke STEM High School. The Norcross-based high school hosts digital learning every Friday, so she said students are familiar with the tools and held accountable for turning in assignments.
From a faculty perspective, Paul Duke is perhaps an outlier regarding its familiarity with online learning. Teachers don’t expect students to have difficulty accessing digital learning tools, but the tool may not be as familiar to some teachers.
Cantrell said, however, she’s seen the teaching community support each as the first day of digital learning week progressed.
“It's been positive for me to see on social media teachers offering tips,” Cantrell said. “It’s been cool to see our community to step up like this. I think if any teacher is uncomfortable, they have the support if they ask for it.”
Cantrell believes teachers will able to sustain digital lessons if students aren’t permitted back in schools for several weeks. She suspected it may require a week for teachers to find what’s working for them and they will have to offer time and trust students’ feedback.
“I think keeping lessons simple but being creative will be sustainable,” she said.
