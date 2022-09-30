While patrons of the Lawrenceville Haunted Ghosts tours and its ancillary events have their fair share of moments that are startling, spooky, scary, bewitching and even titillating, they’ll also find that if they’re not careful, some of those same moments might also be educational.
“If you’re not watching out you might learn something,” quipped Timothy Whitson, director and manager of the walking Ghost Tours, hosted by guides from Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre.
The evening tours, which began the first weekend in September and will run through Halloween in downtown Lawrenceville, not only provides some chills and thrills, but many of the stories presented by the costumed guides have actual city history behind them, Whitson said.
“Every story is rooted in historical fact or a personal story that someone has told us that happened in and around Lawrenceville,” said Whitson, who has been involved with the Ghost Tours for seven years. “But at the same time, we can provide more color for the stories with the guides creating their characters.”
Now in its 22nd year, the Ghost Tours have become a community institution in Lawrenceville, which makes Whitson quite pleased.
“I actually don’t feel too bad about (being considered an institution),” he said. “It speaks to the fact that there’s a lot underneath the surface of Lawrenceville. You can tell the revitalization they’ve done over the last 15 or 20 years is starting to pay off.
“With the ghost stories, you kind of go underneath the skin of Lawrenceville a little bit. There’s some good stuff and bad stuff and hard stuff and fun stuff. You see this thriving life that’s always been in Lawrenceville, and we’re able to explore a little bit of that.”
In addition to the Ghost Tours, the Lawrenceville Haunted Cemetery Tour and the Lawrenceville Haunted Tour Pub Crawl are offered. Whitson added that private tours (for groups of up to 10) are also available. There are five guides leading this year’s tours and each Ghost Tour lasts around 90 minutes.
Perhaps the biggest change in this year’s Ghost Tours is the introduction of three new guides that Whitson has been training and collaborating with.
“These young folks are doing spectacular work — they’re creating new characters, they’re polishing stories that will be familiar to people who have been on the tour,” he said. “Tthe way people are putting the stories together is very different from past years. Folks who are familiar with the tour should definitely try to make it back out to see what these new guys have done with it. It’s going to be a great team.”
Tours will run on Fridays and Saturdays through September and tours will be offered on Sundays beginning Oct. 16. On Oct. 21, tours will be offered on Thursdays, with as many as two tours night until Halloween.
“For most evenings, it’s one tour a night,” said Whitson, who said the walking tours were spooky, not scary, and are family-friendly. “In mid-October, we’ll have guides ready to go out for double tours and toward the end of October when we get a lot of interest in the tours, we do double tours and have a guide on call in case we need to send out another tour.”
Although attendance has been restricted in recent years due to the COVID pandemic, and Whitson thinks this year’s Ghost Tour will have a large turnout.
“Attendance has been pretty good for the last few years,” he said. “Some of the lessons we learned through COVID was limiting attendance so folks could stay distant, but we’ve been able to keep increasing attendance as the years have gone on.
“In 2020, we had about 500 folks and in 2021 we were able to remove some of the limits on capacity and went up to about 850. This year, who knows what will happen? We have more guides with more slots available and there’s so much happening in Lawrenceville, with the Performing Arts Center opening last year and tons of new restaurants and businesses opening on the Square. I’m really hoping to see that number jump above 1,000.”
