Installation of an artificial turf surface continues at Duluth High School’s Cecil Morris Field earlier this week. Duluth and South Gwinnett are the first two Gwinnett County Public School teams to be transitioned from grass to artificial turf.

Two local schools have begun installing artificial turf on their football fields. Duluth and South Gwinnett are the most recent high schools to join the movement, with more to come.

