Two local schools have begun installing artificial turf on their football fields. Duluth and South Gwinnett are the most recent high schools to join the movement, with more to come.
Must Read
- Arkansas man smashed Yorkie’s head against brick wall, police say
- New map of the Milky Way provides more evidence that it's warped and twisted
- A Birmingham Police officer faked a shooting for 'stolen valor,' his chief says
- Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center cafeteria fails health inspection
- Increased SRO staff begins watch over students Monday
Articles
- 9 arrested, including Dacula man, in GBI, FBI child exploitation sting
- Georgia outbreak of Legionnaires’ could reach historic level
- Krab Kingz set for grand opening in Lawrenceville
- Eating champ Joey Chestnut devoured 413 chicken wings at Hooters near Mall of Georgia
- Snellville man dies in early morning motorcycle wreck
- GCPS offering iced coffee, other limited time items to high school students
- Gwinnett medical examiner's investigator resigns amid homicide investigation
- 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Wednesday wreck
- Gwinnett seeking developer for redevelopment of old Olympic Tennis Center site
- Sparks fly at community meeting to discuss Gwinnett jail's 287(g) immigration program
Images
Videos
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3