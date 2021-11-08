WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide — including those around Lake Lanier — in observance of Veterans Day this Thursday.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events.
Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.
Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps and swimming beaches and other sites is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.
While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.
USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 as a way to honor the men and women who have served our nation and the armed forces.
