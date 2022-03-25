ARISTON Groundbreaking 3.23.22.jpg

Local officials, business owners and developers hold an indoors ceremony groundbreaking for The POINTE at the Ariston mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are: Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare; county Commissioner Marlene Fosque; Ariston Group LLC's Isa Guven and Jon Guven; Flying Biscuit's Brad Rubenstein; Braces Now's Jorge Moscosco; RaCo Real Estate Advisors principal/managing member Ralph Conti; and Tequila Mama Taqueria's Hector Abreu and Blake Rogers.

 Photo: Ariston Group LLC

The next phase of the Ariston mixed-use development, which will include restaurants and service-oriented businesses, is now officially under construction near the Mall of Georgia.

Local officials joined Ariston's developers and business owners to break ground on The POINTE, which is the newest phase of the development. It will join two multifamily communities at the development, The Ivy at Ariston and The Enzo at Ariston, as well as a planned Hilton Garden Inn.

The POINTE is set to include five restaurants and a Braces Now. In all, dining and service businesses will take up about 26,000-square-feet of space at Ariston.

It is expected to open in the later part of this year.

Among the restaurants that will be located in The POINTE are Local Tap, which will be a 4,200-square-foot craft beer tap house, as well as Tequila Mama Taqueria, which will be a 6,350-square-foot restaurant that will have and outdoor seating/rooftop bar and lounge.

One unique restaurant offering at The POINTE will be Revolving Sushi Factory. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will not be unique because it will serve sushi, but rather because of how the sushi will be served.

The sushi will be served on a rotating conveyor belt.

The other restaurants that will be located at The POINTE are a 3,500-square-foot Flying Biscuit location, which will be the chain's 15th metro Atlanta location, and a 3,000-square-foot vegan-oriented VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion, which will be the restaurant brand's second location in the area.

Those will be joined by Braces Now's 5,010-square-foot location. The orthodontics business already has one location on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in the Norcross area, according to its website.

Although the ground breaking was a ceremony to mark an official start to construction, in reality, that work had already begun and significant building progress has been made. Local Tap and Tequila Mama Taqueria, for example, recently shared photos on social media of construction underway on their respective restaurants.

The POINTE's groundbreaking is the latest sign of how the Ariston's development is coming along. The Ivy at Ariston's units are fully leased and The Enzo at Ariston is still under construction but its units are now being leased.

The Hilton Garden Inn at the development is set to open next year.

The Ariston development is located at the intersection of Mall of Georgia Boulevard and Woodward Crossing Boulevard.

