...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Local officials, business owners and developers hold an indoors ceremony groundbreaking for The POINTE at the Ariston mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are: Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare; county Commissioner Marlene Fosque; Ariston Group LLC's Isa Guven and Jon Guven; Flying Biscuit's Brad Rubenstein; Braces Now's Jorge Moscosco; RaCo Real Estate Advisors principal/managing member Ralph Conti; and Tequila Mama Taqueria's Hector Abreu and Blake Rogers.
The next phase of the Ariston mixed-use development, which will include restaurants and service-oriented businesses, is now officially under construction near the Mall of Georgia.
Local officials joined Ariston's developers and business owners to break ground on The POINTE, which is the newest phase of the development. It will join two multifamily communities at the development, The Ivy at Ariston and The Enzo at Ariston, as well as a planned Hilton Garden Inn.
The POINTE is set to include five restaurants and a Braces Now. In all, dining and service businesses will take up about 26,000-square-feet of space at Ariston.
It is expected to open in the later part of this year.
Among the restaurants that will be located in The POINTE are Local Tap, which will be a 4,200-square-foot craft beer tap house, as well as Tequila Mama Taqueria, which will be a 6,350-square-foot restaurant that will have and outdoor seating/rooftop bar and lounge.
One unique restaurant offering at The POINTE will be Revolving Sushi Factory. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will not be unique because it will serve sushi, but rather because of how the sushi will be served.
The sushi will be served on a rotating conveyor belt.
The other restaurants that will be located at The POINTE are a 3,500-square-foot Flying Biscuit location, which will be the chain's 15th metro Atlanta location, and a 3,000-square-foot vegan-oriented VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion, which will be the restaurant brand's second location in the area.
Those will be joined by Braces Now's 5,010-square-foot location. The orthodontics business already has one location on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in the Norcross area, according to its website.
Although the ground breaking was a ceremony to mark an official start to construction, in reality, that work had already begun and significant building progress has been made. Local Tap and Tequila Mama Taqueria, for example, recently shared photos on social media of construction underway on their respective restaurants.
The POINTE's groundbreaking is the latest sign of how the Ariston's development is coming along. The Ivy at Ariston's units are fully leased and The Enzo at Ariston is still under construction but its units are now being leased.
The Hilton Garden Inn at the development is set to open next year.
The Ariston development is located at the intersection of Mall of Georgia Boulevard and Woodward Crossing Boulevard.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.