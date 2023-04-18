...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday April 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday April 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Taiwan to buy 400 US anti-ship missiles intended to repel a China invasion
Taiwan will buy as many as 400 land-launched Harpoon missiles intended to repel a potential Chinese invasion, completing a deal that Congress approved in 2020, according to a trade group’s leader and people familiar with the issue.
Taiwan has previously purchased ship-launched versions of the Harpoon, which is made by Boeing Co. Now, a contract with Boeing issued on Taiwan’s behalf by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command marks a first for the mobile, land-launched version, according to Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council. Three other people familiar with the deal, including an industry official, confirmed the contract is for Taiwan.
The Pentagon announced the $1.7 billion contract with Boeing on April 7 but made no mention of Taiwan as the purchaser. The deal comes as U.S.-China tensions are high, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governed island that China claims as part of its territory. China held military drills around Taiwan after its president met in California this month with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners, a Defense Department spokesman, declined to say whether Taiwan will be the recipient of the Harpoon missiles but said “we will continue to work with industry to provide Taiwan defense equipment in a timely manner.
“The United States’ provision to Taiwan of defense articles, which includes sustainment to existing capabilities via Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales, is essential for Taiwan’s security,” Meiners said.
Russia court rejects WSJ reporter’s appeal of spying arrestThe Moscow City Court Tuesday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his detention on allegations of espionage in a high-profile case that’s highlighted the growing pressure on journalists in Russia.
Gershkovich, 31, appeared smiling in the glass defendant’s cage when media were allowed into the courtroom before the hearing. It was the first time he was seen in public since his arrest on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals Mountains region.
The arguments were closed to the public, but journalists were allowed to hear the judge read the ruling.
“All understood. Thank you very much,” Gershkovich was heard telling the judge after the ruling, AFP reported. Handcuff marks were visible on his hands, AFP said.
“He has a fighting spirit. He’s working out and he knows that people are supporting him,” Maria Korchagina, one of his lawyers, told AFP after the hearing.
His other lawyer, Tatyana Nozhkina, said Gershkovich was reading a lot in prison and was currently working through Leo Tolstoy’s classic “War and Peace.”
— From wire reports
The lawyers said they had requested his release under house arrest and had offered to pay bail of 50 million rubles ($613,000), AFP reported.
Charged with spying, which carries a 20-year maximum penalty, Gershkovich is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. The Kremlin says he was caught “red handed,” but has provided no evidence. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations.
The State Department has formally determined that Gershkovich has been “wrongfully detained,” which opens the way to the U.S. to negotiate on his behalf. He’s the first American reporter to be detained on accusations of espionage since the Cold War.
Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, attended the hearing.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this month that the Kremlin was willing to negotiate a swap involving Gershkovich, but only after his trial is concluded.
