FDA authorizes omicron booster for older adults
U.S. regulators have authorized a second round of omicron-targeted boosters for individuals older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that older adults can get another updated COVID-19 booster as soon as four months after their first bivalent booster dose, while immune-compromised people can get one at least two months after their last dose. Additional doses for those who are immune-compromised can be administered at the discretion of their health-care provider, the FDA said.
The agency is also simplifying the vaccination schedule by authorizing the bivalent shots made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. to be used for all COVID vaccine doses and has phased out the vaccines that were used at the beginning of the pandemic. A group of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting tomorrow to discuss the FDA’s changes.
Adults, children and infants as young as six months can get an updated booster shot as soon as two months after their last COVID vaccine. The latest shots were reformulated last year to target the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron that were dominant in the fall. Only 17% of those eligible have received an updated booster dose, according to data from the CDC. About 43% of adults 65 and older have gotten the latest booster, according to the data.
The FDA is trying to make it easier for people to navigate COVID vaccination by mirroring the immunization schedule to the one used for flu shots. Health officials plan to meet each June to review which strains of the virus should be included in COVID shots to be deployed no later than September of the same year.
In January, advisers to the FDA also voted to standardize COVID vaccines, so that all doses are formulated to target the same strains of the virus.
Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said at a recent conference in Washington that the U.S. is working with governments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to harmonize strain selection for COVID vaccines as closely as possible.
Confusion over how long to wait between shots — and who is allowed to get one — prompted the CDC to create tools to help navigate the timing of the extra dose based on their age, vaccination series, and whether or not they have been infected with COVID-19. People whose immune systems are moderately or severely compromised have been given different recommendations.
TSA chief sees record number of airline passengers this summer
U.S. airline passenger levels this summer are projected to be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic numbers, the head of the Transportation Security Administration said.
With disruptions to the air-travel network from COVID-19 fading, the TSA is girding for what would be a record season for air travel, Administrator David Pekoske said in an interview with Bloomberg.
“I expect that we’re going to see very, very strong demand all the way through the summertime, and that’s that’s what we’re preparing for,” Pekoske said. “It’ll be a challenge, but we’ve faced this challenge in prior years and we’ve been able to be successful at it.”
Airports in Orlando, Dallas, Houston — and East Coast hubs with a large number of international flights, such as New York’s John F. Kennedy International — are expected to be busiest, Pekoske said. High volume during the spring-break period this year is one reason for the projection, he said.
The agency is prepared to use more overtime and will move screeners around the country to the busiest airports to keep security lines from becoming too long, he said.
Demand for flying rebounded sharply last year, but airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration have at times been unable to keep up with demand with workforces that lagged.
TSA has also struggled to hire enough people, but has seen better recruitment results and lower attrition rates so far this year. Pekoske attributed that to pay raises Congress approved last year. The pay boosts kick in in July, but Congress only provided funding for one quarter. Lawmakers must provide more funding in fiscal 2024 and beyond to maintain the raises and keep the workforce satisfied, he said.
Trump: DeSantis is getting ‘destroyed’ by Disney feud
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday trashed Ron DeSantis for “getting absolutely destroyed” in his escalating feud with Disney.
A day after DeSantis vowed to retaliate against the Mickey Mouse corporation for its supposed “woke” policies, Trump accused the Florida governor of overplaying his hand.
“(DeSantis) is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”
Trump predicted that Disney would respond by scaling back job-boosting investment in the Sunshine State.
“Watch! That would be a killer,” Trump added. “This is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!”
DeSantis launched his feud with Disney months ago after the company criticized a measure he signed into law that limits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.
He used his control of the state legislature to engineer a takeover of a special municipal district that allowed Disney to act as a quasi local government in its home turf near Orlando.
But Disney outflanked him by passing a series of restrictive rules that prevent any major changes for decades.
DeSantis on Monday upped the ante by suggesting he would target Disney for inspections of its rides and even build a new prison near its child-friendly amusement park.
Trump won an ally in his only-in-Florida fight in former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who blasted DeSantis for putting petty politics ahead of traditional Republican business-friendly policies.
Christie said the fight has exposed DeSantis as not being a true conservative.
“if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you?” Christie said in an interview with the news site Semafor. “That’s what I always thought liberals did. And now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”
Trump is currently the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and extended his lead over DeSantis as the ex-president’s legal woes spur MAGA conservatives to rally around him.
Polls say DeSantis is Trump’s only serious rival at this point, even though the Florida governor has not officially announced his candidacy.
Intuit fires man after Instagram posts falsely linking drag shows to child sexual abuse: lawsuit
A former employee for Intuit, the Mountain View, California-based financial software giant and TurboTax owner, claims in a new lawsuit that the company illegally fired him for social media posts linking drag queens to sexual abuse of children.
Brian Gilton, described in the lawsuit as “a passionate 37-year-old white male who regularly exercises his rights to participate in political activity, including political speech,” worked as a senior content designer for Intuit for three years, until his termination in August, according to the lawsuit.
Intuit sent Gilton packing over two Instagram posts about two weeks apart in June 2022, he claimed in the lawsuit filed last week in San Francisco County Superior Court.
“We’ve got 2-year-old babies at drag shows, and contemporary leftists are cheering it on to prove how ‘progressive’ they are,” the first of the posts said, according to the lawsuit.
The second post said, “you’re not a bigot if you don’t want your three-year-old getting dry humped by a cross dresser,” according to the lawsuit.
Drag performance typically involves men dressed and made up as women.
Gilton was told by phone in July 2022 that Intuit was investigating the two posts, and was informed the following month he was being fired for them, he alleged in the lawsuit filed Thursday.
“The real reason for his termination was because of his participation in political activity, including political speech,” Gilton claimed in his lawsuit.
Intuit confirmed Gilton was a “former employee” but said it had a policy against commenting on any individual’s employment. “At Intuit, we strive for all our employees to feel a sense of belonging and value diverse perspectives,” Intuit said in an emailed statement. “We ask everyone to share those different perspectives in a manner that is respectful and inclusive.”
Drag queen story hours, often in libraries, have become a right-wing rallying issue and an increasingly heated flashpoint in America’s culture wars, with conservative lawmakers and pundits claiming the events sexualize children and feature “grooming” of kids by pedophiles. In June, members of the far-right and sometimes-violent Proud Boys group barged into a Drag Queen Story Hour event at the San Lorenzo, California, Library, hurling slurs at the event’s organizer and briefly forcing the performer to flee for safety, an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman said. Republican legislators in several states are seeking to ban and criminalize certain drag performances in front of children. Advocacy group GLAAD reported that 141 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events took place last year.
Jenny Coleman, director of the Massachusetts-based anti-child-sexual-abuse non-profit Stop It Now, said sexual abuse of children is not part of drag performance. “There is no correlation, there’s no data, there’s no research that (drag performance) at all poses a risk to children,” Coleman said. “Drag performance is not a stepping stone to a child being sexually abused.”
California, like nearly all U.S. states, operates under at-will employment law, which gives employers wide latitude to fire employees, including for statements made outside the workplace. The First Amendment applies to government limits on free speech.
Gilton claims Intuit broke California labor law that bars “forbidding or preventing employees from engaging or participating in politics” and “controlling or directing, or tending to control or direct the political activities or affiliations of employees.” He also alleges the company broke another California law saying employers cannot “coerce or influence or attempt to coerce or influence” workers by threatening to terminate them over “any particular course or line of political action or political activity.”
Gilton’s purported Instagram posts, as reproduced in the lawsuit, put his criticisms of drag shows into a political context. He suggested that drag performances for children represent a long-in-development left-wing reaction to what he described as conservatives’ “unfair” linking in the ’80s of homosexuality to sexual perversion. “These deeply, deeply lost leftists who are cheering on drag queen hour for 3-year-olds are lost in a planet-sized collective reaction to 40-year-old cultural conservatism,” one post said, according to the lawsuit.
The other post asserted, according to the lawsuit, that “if you don’t fall in line with whatever new craze reactionary psychotic mouth-foaming public tirade propagated by the far-leftist globalist corporate media and their automatrons in leftist culture, you have your career destroyed, you’re canceled, you’re erased from society, and you’re deemed a bigot, a racist, a ‘hate’ monger, a pariah, all because you didn’t do as you were told by leftist mob.”
Gilton is seeking unspecified damages.
