No, AI didn’t write the songs on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Why Netflix’s hit sounds like that
Viewers have come to expect certain aesthetic flourishes from “Love is Blind,” Netflix’s smash hit reality show — er, “experiment” — following couples who get engaged before ever seeing each other.
There are the notorious gold wine glasses. The windowless pods that look like prison cells tricked out by Pier 1 Imports. The high-stakes but low-budget wedding ceremonies.
And through it all, there is the wall-to-wall soundtrack of infectious yet strangely disposable pop songs about love and heartache, with lyrics that narrate the show so perfectly they feel as if they were generated by artificial intelligence.
Consider a recent scene from the fourth — and arguably most unhinged — season, which concluded last week. While enjoying a romantic date aboard a boat, lawyer Zack got down on one knee and proposed to project manager Bliss, who accepted even though she’d been passed over weeks earlier for another woman.
Morgan Freeman criticizes Black History Month, TERM ‘African American’
Morgan Freeman recently criticized Black History Month and the term “African American” in a rare interview reflecting on his life and career.
While speaking with the Sunday Times of London to promote his new movie, “A Good Person,” the veteran actor identified Black History Month and the term “African American” as “two things I can say publicly that I do not like.”
“Black History Month is an insult,” he said. “You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”
“Also ‘African American’ is an insult,” he continued. “I don’t subscribe to that title.”
Among his issues with the latter is that people “say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.” Sunday Times senior writer Jonathan Dean expanded on Morgan’s statements by pointing out that terms such as “Irish Americans” or “Italian Americans” are used to refer to white people — “not Euro-Americans.”
“Black people have had different titles all the way back to the N-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American,’” Freeman said.
Ray Romano reveals ‘widowmaker’ health scare: ‘90% blockage’
Ray Romano recently had something nobody loves: a “widowmaker”-related health scare.
The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star revealed Monday that high cholesterol led him toward a close call with a so-called widowmaker heart attack, caused when the heart’s main artery gets nearly or fully blocked.
“I just had to have a stent put in, I had 90% blockage,” Romano told Marc Maron on the latter’s ”WTF” podcast as the two discussed aging and diet. “I got kind of lucky that we found it.”
Romano said that although he doesn’t feel 65 in his mind, his body has given him a few notices.
“I had high cholesterol 20 years ago and my guy always told me, ‘Why don’t we start going on the statin,’” Romano said. Statins are a class of lipid-lowering medications used to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and are commonly used to treat high cholesterol.
“Every time, I said ‘Let me do it myself,’ and I would go home and I would eat right, not vegan, but I would eat a little healthier, and get it down a couple ticks,” he continued.
Romano said this method would lower his total cholesterol from approximately 280 to 220 — which is still borderline high, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. “But then I’d go home and think I was hot s—, I got it down already, and I’d start cheating, and cheating, and that was the cycle.”
Still his doctor expressed concern, saying he wanted to treat Romano’s cholesterol more aggressively. He consistently told the comic he would like to see lower numbers.
“Everything else was checking out,” Romano said, revealing he did stress tests and calcium tests, but stayed in that cycle for 15 to 16 years.
Now the “Men of a Certain Age” star is “on the meds” and says his cholesterol dropped right away. “If I could go back 20 years ago, I woulda went on the meds,” he said.
Maron said he also has struggled with cholesterol, saying he exercises constantly and has been experimenting with a vegan lifestyle, hoping to improve his health.
“It’s hard for me to sustain that diet stuff, it was hard,” Romano explained. “Here’s the kicker: So I’m on the meds and it’s got me all down now, so I figure now I can enjoy and eat the food — my sugar level’s up now! I’m pre-diabetic.”
Earlier this month, Romano told ET he had chest pains while directing and starring in “Somewhere in Queens.”
“I called my agent at 1 in the morning because I couldn’t sleep, I go, ‘I can’t do it,’” the comic said. “Because — I’m not joking — I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I was getting chest pains.”
In 2017, Romano and Maron teamed up for the International Myeloma Foundation’s 11th annual Comedy celebration to raise money for the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named in honor of the late actor and Romano’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” co-star who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells.
