Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

• Archer HS

• Central Gwinnett HS

• Collins Hill HS

• Dacula HS

• Discovery HS

• Duluth HS

• Grayson HS

• Lanier HS

• McClure Health Science HS

• Mountain View HS

• Norcross HS

• Paul Duke STEM HS

