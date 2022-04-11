AP Access and Support Schools Todd Cline Todd Cline Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.• Archer HS• Central Gwinnett HS • Collins Hill HS• Dacula HS• Discovery HS• Duluth HS • Grayson HS• Lanier HS• McClure Health Science HS• Mountain View HS• Norcross HS• Paul Duke STEM HS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Central Gwinnett Hs Exam Ap Linguistics School Student Archer Scores Todd Cline Todd Cline is Editor of the Gwinnett Daily Post. He has been with the paper since 1995. Author twitter Author email Follow Todd Cline Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 