New tenants at Exchange at Gwinnett were announced in November, including Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Rooms to Go, Starbucks, City Barbecue and Chipotle. A 123-room hotel — no brand has been named — and a 450-unit apartment community developed by The Worthington Companies are also part of the plans.
The details were released as part of Trez Forman Capital’s announcement that it has provided a $26.7 million loan to Fuqua Development to cover acquisition and development for the Exchange project.