...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east
to southeast around 10-15 MPH gusting up to near 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Ambassador Andrew Young will be the featured speaker during the inaugural installment in the Gas South District Speaker Series on May 12.
The Gas South District will kick off its new Speaker Series with one of the most well-known people from the Civil Rights Movement: Ambassador Andrew Young.
Young will be the inaugural speaker in the Gas South District Speaker Series, which is presented by Northside Hospital, on May 12. Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday.
Gas South District officials said the purpose of the Speaker Series is to bring leaders, who have distinguished themselves through their work, to Gwinnett County to discuss trends, life enrichment ideas and current events, and to start conversations on how to address the community's future.
“Gas South District has always been, and certaintly remains today, a recognized hub for entertainment, convention, and tourism efforts, as well as a promoter of the arts in our area,” Gas South District CEO, Stan Hall said. “However, we also feel compelled to make ourselves a part of the other conversations that dominate our lives today.”
Young, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, is expected to talk about ways the community can support Gwinnett citizens and businesses. He was one of the leaders in the Civil Rights Movement, working alongside people such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and later served as a U.S. ambassador under President Jimmy Carter. His long career in public service also includes a tenure as the mayor of Atlanta.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
