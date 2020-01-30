Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor waterpark resorts, is honoring an Alpharetta family for being its 50 millionth guest by giving it 50 one-night stay vouchers they can share with anyone making a difference in the community.
Charis and William Brown and their children, Feven, Liam and Nate, had their recent stay at the Great Wolf Lodge’s LaGrange resort upgraded after management notified them their reservation enabled the company to reach a milestone.
“We feel honored,” Charis Brown said about being recognized as the 50 millionth guest. “It will be fun to bless a number of families with a night away – 50 is a lot, so we’re excited to figure that out.”
Great Wolf Lodge chose to give the Browns vouchers to gift within their community because the prize furthers the company’s philanthropic philosophy and mission to bring joy to families. The Browns are urged to gift them to “a teacher, first responder, military family or recognition for an individual’s efforts to make their community a better place.,” according to Great Wolf Lodge.
“We’re excited to not only celebrate our 50 millionth guest, but also to allow the Brown family an opportunity to pay their good fortune forward and share the Great Wolf experience with 50 deserving families,” Great Wolf Resorts CEO Murray Hennessy said in a statement. “Great Wolf Lodge has brought joy to families for 23 years, so to reach a milestone of this significance is a tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to creating more incredible moments and fun surprises to delight our next 50 million guests.”
Great Wolf Lodge celebrated its 50 millionth guest distinction on Jan. 23 at its Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania resorts.
When the Browns identify a recipient, Charis or William will submit a brief note to Great Wolf Lodge management explaining why the person deserves a voucher. Great Wolf Lodge will then issue the one-night stay to the recipient directly, along with a note thanking them for efforts to better the community. The Browns can also donate the vouchers to charity.
The first Great Wolf Lodge opened in the Wisconsin Dells in 1997, and the family-friendly nature of the indoor waterpark resort has grown tremendously during the past 23 years to become the continent’s largest collection of indoor waterpark resorts, with 18 locations.
Great Wolf Lodge has locations in Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., and Scottsdale, Ariz. The next resort is scheduled to open in the middle of the year in Manteca, Calif.
