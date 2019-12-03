Greta Thunberg arrives in Lisbon for COP25 after sailing across the Atlantic
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she will continue to “put pressure on people in power,” after completing her journey across the Atlantic Ocean for the COP25 conference in Madrid on Tuesday.
Thunberg arrived in Lisbon after nearly three weeks at sea, before giving a press conference at the port alongside youth activists and crew members.
“We need to work together to make sure that we secure future living conditions for humankind and that we fight for not only ourselves but for our children and for our grandchildren and for every single living being on earth,” the teenage activist told reporters.
“We will go to COP25 in Madrid and we will continue the fight there to make sure that within those walls, the voices of the people are being heard,” she added.
Around 25,000 people from 200 countries are expected to attend the COP25 climate change conference in Madrid this week. They include dozens of heads of state and government, business leaders, scientists and activists like Thunberg.
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness makes history with Cosmo cover
Jonathan Van Ness is known for being a champion of representation and now, he’s broken new ground.
The “Queer Eye” grooming expert is being celebrated as the first solo non-female Cosmopolitan UK magazine cover star in more than 30 years.
On the cover Van Ness wears an orange and pink tulle off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown along with striped socks and sneakers.
The magazine cover line reads “Jonathan Van Ness: Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome.”
Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and uses male pronouns, tweeted the cover image.
“First non female cover star in 35 years (LGBTQ flag and heart emojis) thanks for having me (LGBTQ flag and heart emojis) ,” he wrote. “@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith.”
The first ‘Black Widow’ trailer is out and it’s an action-packed family reunionIt’s official: Marvel’s Black Widow has a movie — and now she has a past, too.
A trailer for “Black Widow,” the long awaited feature film about the mysterious heroine of the Marvel movie universe, premiered Monday — and it is about time.
Fans first learned over the summer at Comic-Con that Black Widow would finally get her own feature film after seven appearances in Marvel movies. Monday’s trailer gave them a release date: May 2020.
—From wire reports
What else did we learn? Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff and played by Scarlett Johansson, has referred to the Avengers as her family throughout the franchise, which has included only quick flashbacks and allusions to her origins. But the trailer shows a gathering of family from her past complete with precisely choreographed combat and dry comedic jabs.
“One thing’s for sure, it’s gonna be a hell of a reunion,” Johansson says in the trailer.
Joining the cast are Florence Pugh of “Midsommar” as Yelena Belova; Rachel Weisz of “The Favourite” as Melina Vostokoff; and David Harbour of “Stranger Things” as Red Guardian.
The movie is rumored to fall in the Avengers timetable shortly after “Captain America: Civil War.”
Amid all the action, Johansson and Weisz have said the movie will dig into the characters of the three women.
“I think you’ll learn about what Natasha is afraid of, and I think you’ll learn about what parts of herself she’s afraid of,” Johansson told CNN. “You really see her in, like, a pretty broken-down place, and she kinda has to build herself back up.”
“There’s three really beautifully written complicated female narratives, which is very unusual in a superhero movie,” Weisz said.
CNN’s Scott Huver contributed to this report.