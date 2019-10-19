Prince estate releases unheard acoustic track
The Prince estate decided to bless fans with unreleased music in honor of the 40th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled second album.
The acoustic demo of “I Feel For You” was released Thursday on all streaming platforms and as a limited 7-inch vinyl with the acoustic version of the song on the A-side and the original studio recording on the B-side.
The recording was created in the winter of 1978-79 around the time Prince was preparing to make his solo debut at the Capri Theater in North Minneapolis, according to the singer’s website.
“The special, stripped-down demo recording captures a 20-year-old Prince in a raw, intimate moment, and begins with the sound of the artist pressing the record button on a cassette tape recorder and picking up the acoustic guitar,” the estate said.
The fully produced studio recording for “I Feel For You” was on the album “Prince,” which was released in 1979.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter just became the longest-married presidential coupleTwenty-six thousand seven hundred and sixty-six days — and counting.
That’s more than 73 years. And that’s how long former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, have been married — making them the longest married presidential couple.
The Carter Center celebrated the milestone Thursday when the couple bested the record held by the late George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.
And to think it might have turned out differently.
When Jimmy Carter first proposed, Rosalynn Smith — as she was known then — rejected him. Why? She had made a promise to her dying father she’d finish college first.
Her father died when she was 12. But she kept her promise. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College.
The pair went on their first date in 1945. They married the following year.
He was 21. She was 18.
He is now 95. She is 92. And their love story is still going strong.
Michael Jordan funds clinic to serve underinsured patients
Six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he has funded in his home town. The facility will offer care to Charlotte residents, including underinsured and uninsured patients.
At the opening Thursday of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, Jordan cried during his speech.
“As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years,” he said with tears on his cheeks.
The 6,800-square-foot facility is equipped with 12 exam rooms, an X-ray room and a physical therapy space. In addition, a full-time social worker is on staff to provide social support services to patients.
