Queen Latifah honored by Harvard for contributions to black culture
Queen Latifah will be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal by Harvard University for her contributions to black history and culture on Tuesday.
Latifah is one of seven honorees who will be recognized for their efforts at Harvard’s Hutchins Center Honors.
The event will take place at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
The music artist, producer, and actress has earned a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. In 2006, Latifah became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The icon, whose real name is Dana Owens, wrote “Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman” and hosted her talk show, “The Queen Latifah Show,” for almost four years.
Star of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ arrested for alleged DUIHenry Thomas, best known his role as Elliott in the 1982 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested Monday in Oregon, police told CNN.
Jennifer Massey, public information officer for the Tualatin Police Department, told CNN that a concerned passerby called police about a suspicious looking vehicle that was stopped in a lane of travel.
Subsequent investigation by officers resulted in Thomas, 48, being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. Thomas was transported to the Washington County Jail, according to Massey.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, “E.T.” made Thomas a child star when the film debuted in 1982.
He was released from custody Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, according to a Washington County Jail spokesperson.
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital after falliwng in his home in Plains, Georgia, Monday night.
Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said in a statement Tuesday.
—From wire reports
“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” Congileo said.
Carter, who turned 95 earlier this month, fell in his home two weeks ago. While getting ready for church, Carter fell and hit his head, requiring 14 stitches above his brow.
That afternoon, Carter traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, where he kicked off the 36th Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity.
“I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” he told a crowd that evening.
—From wire reports