Archery expert George Ryals admitted he’d had minimal experience coaching adaptive sports when he was named head coach of the U.S. Paralympic Archery team in 2018. But that didn’t keep one of his charges from bringing home the gold and another from coming close at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Californian Kevin Mather won gold for the men’s recurve team while Lia Coryell of Wisconsin reached the bronze medal stage in the Women’s W1 Division.
“The team did great and we had a fantastic time,” said Ryals, who owns and operates the Archery Learning Center & Pro Shop in Snellville. “We got the first gold medal (for) an individual on the men’s recurve team in probably 30 years, and it may even be the first-ever goal medal the men’s recurve team has ever won. A pretty big deal.
“And in the women’s W1 Division, Lia got all the way to fourth place. She was in the bronze medal match and was just edged out and that was the highest she’d ever placed. All in all, we had a very successful trip.”
A professional archer since the age of 18, Ryals worked in product design in Washington State and New York before returning to Georgia to raise his family. The Archery Learning Center, which has been open for a dozen years, is a bow-hunting pro shop and a teaching-and-training facility that has produced some excellent archers.
“We sell bow hunting equipment and tune hunting bows to keep everybody in the woods hunting, but primarily we’re a training center for elite archery athletes. We work with everyone from beginners all the way up to world champions,” said Ryals, who also does online coaching.
“We’ve got an archery team here called the Hornets we’ve been running for about 10 years and they’ve won eight world medals and untold number of national championship medals. They’ve been hyper-successful.”
Ryals said that when he was named head coach of the U.S. Paralympic Team, he looked forward to the challenge it would present.
“I had not coached Paralympic athletes before, so I took on the job because it would be a stretch of my skills,” said Ryals, who went with seven athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games. “The archery is pretty much the same, except they have certain adaptations. We have a member of our team who doesn’t have any arms who shoots the bow with his feet. We have another guy who is missing one arm, so he shoots with his teeth.
“The general archery form and technique doesn’t necessarily apply, but the challenge in that is figuring out what they have to work with and how to make them more accurate with what they have available for them. It’s definitely been a learning experience. They’re a fantastic team and they are great shooters so I have really enjoyed the challenge and just enjoyed them as people, too. They’re a lot of fun.”
Due to COVID protocols that delayed the Games for a year, Ryals said once the competition began, there was little time or opportunity for non-Paralympic athletes to see much of Tokyo.
“I’ve been around the world but I hadn’t been to Japan before,” he said. “But technically speaking, I haven’t really been to Japan yet because the way that all worked out.”
Ryals said that after airport processing that took some five hours, the athletes were on pretty strict schedules when they weren’t in the Paralympic Village.
“Our experience was pretty much bed-chow hall-bus-venue-bus-chow hall-bed. We didn’t really get to go out and see anything or do anything in Tokyo at all, really. But the volunteers and staff were super-welcoming and helpful.”
Ryals added he plans to continue to serve as the U.S. Team’s coach into the future.
“I’m cruising right along as their permanent head coach,” he said. “I’ll definitely stick with it. They did a great job and we’re having a great time.”
For more information about the Archery Learning Center & Pro Shop, visit www.archerylearningcenter.com
