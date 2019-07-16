News Alert
- Gwinnett BOC opts to keep millage rate at 2018 level instead of raising it
- Man facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving pet dog in home for 2 weeks after eviction
- Netflix's 'Ozark' filming in Peachtree Corners through Wednesday
- Retro arcade coming to Mall of Georgia
- Man, woman dead following SWAT standoff in Porterdale
- Operation Southern Shield begins July 15 to crack down on speeders
- Amazon building fulfillment center on Gwinnett-DeKalb line, bringing 1,000 jobs
- Car crashes through front of Rico's World Kitchen in Buford
- Jeff Francoeur turns the page as FOX Sports South Braves broadcaster
- Police looking for suspects caught breaking into unlocked cars on security video
- Gwinnett collecting hazardous waste materials from residents July 20
- Grayson father killed in boat crash on Lake Hartwell
- Woman convicted of assaulting Lilburn cop, taking TASER at local church
- Health officials: Customers of downtown Lawrenceville Wendy's should be checked for hepatitis A
- First responders rescue 10 children, one adult from Alcovy River
