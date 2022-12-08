...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
Patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than a half-
mile across north and central Georgia. The fog should dissipate
for the most part after 10 AM.
If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and
leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Some of the decorations at the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary is in a holiday mood. And that means Christmas lights and visits after dark.
From now through Dec. 18 — and then again on Dec. 23 — the venue is hosting “Santa in the Sanctuary.” The event includes plenty of holiday lights, and for-purchase s’mores that can be roasted around the fire pit. And there’s a chance to see Santa as well.
“From the first moment we arrived at the sanctuary, we were embraced by the holiday spirit,” said Andrea Brannen of Lilburn, who recently visited the sanctuary with her family. “It’s uch a fun experience. The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary owners have done a wonderful job decorating the park. It is a new tradition for my family.”
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests can stroll through and see the nocturnal animals (only parts of the sanctuary are open during evening hours) as well as enjoy the lights and s’mores.
It’s a fun way to celebrate the holidays, Brannen said.
“Interacting with several of the nocturnal animals — foxes, kinkajous, porcupines — was amazing,” Brannen said. “One of the keepers was stationed by the kinkajous and gave us a lot of fun facts about this animal. We were able to clearly see in the Sloth enclosure — so cool. My youngest loved feed the barn animals, especially the donkey.”
The sanctuary will also be open daily on Christmas break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.