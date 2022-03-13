Emory Morsberger is no stranger to community improvement districts.

Morsberger is a former member of the Georgia General Assembly who helped get the legislation that allows for the creation of CIDs passed after all. He’s also been involved with a few of them, including the Gateway85 Gwinnett CID, the Lilburn CID, the Evermore CID, Tucker South CID and the two CIDs in the Aerotropolis area around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the south side of metro Atlanta.

He’s currently Gateway85’s executive director, a role he assumed in 2019. He also helped form the CID in the mid-2000s.

He has been involved on a list of boards over the years, including the Gwinnett Chamber board, Council for Quality Growth Board, Livable Communities Coalition Board, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership Board and the Georgians for Passenger Rail Board.

He was the chairman of the Gwinnett Revitalization Task Force as well.

Morsberger, who owns the Morsberger Group, was also involved in the early efforts to revitalize downtown Lawrenceville, years before the city took on a series of downtown redevelopment projects. As a property owner, one of the developments he brought to downtown Lawrenceville was the Cornerstone co-working space.

He was involved in the Ponce City Market redevelopment as well.

His involvement in CIDs, developments and redevelopments earned him a special honor last fall. He was inducted into Partnership Gwinnett’s Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame during the 2021 Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth.

