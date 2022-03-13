...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight through 10AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze
conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender
vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia
were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze
program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does
not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected
for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this
time of year (compared to last night).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Gateway85 Gwinnett community Improvement District Executive Director Emory Morsberger stands in front of the CID’s new office at the OFS property off Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Gateway85 Gwinnett community Improvement District Executive Director Emory Morsberger stands beside some of the recognitions the CID has earned over the years, going back to when it was known as the Gwinnett Village CID.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Emory Morsberger is no stranger to community improvement districts.
Morsberger is a former member of the Georgia General Assembly who helped get the legislation that allows for the creation of CIDs passed after all. He’s also been involved with a few of them, including the Gateway85 Gwinnett CID, the Lilburn CID, the Evermore CID, Tucker South CID and the two CIDs in the Aerotropolis area around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the south side of metro Atlanta.
He’s currently Gateway85’s executive director, a role he assumed in 2019. He also helped form the CID in the mid-2000s.
He has been involved on a list of boards over the years, including the Gwinnett Chamber board, Council for Quality Growth Board, Livable Communities Coalition Board, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership Board and the Georgians for Passenger Rail Board.
He was the chairman of the Gwinnett Revitalization Task Force as well.
Morsberger, who owns the Morsberger Group, was also involved in the early efforts to revitalize downtown Lawrenceville, years before the city took on a series of downtown redevelopment projects. As a property owner, one of the developments he brought to downtown Lawrenceville was the Cornerstone co-working space.
He was involved in the Ponce City Market redevelopment as well.
His involvement in CIDs, developments and redevelopments earned him a special honor last fall. He was inducted into Partnership Gwinnett’s Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame during the 2021 Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth.
