Although their first official performance together took place 50 years ago, Banks Burgess and Paul Shane – collectively known as Banks & Shane – can easily flash back to that show as if it had happened the night before.
“I remember it was at the Lark & Dove, which is no longer there but was located at I-285 and Roswell Road,” said Shane, who sings and plays guitar and trombone. “It was fairly fine dining and we went in there for a couple of weeks while their regular entertainer was on vacation. We were dying to get in there and do what we do, but they wouldn’t let us use the banjo until after 11 o’clock.”
When asked if either remembered any of the songs they played on that fateful night in Roswell, Banks & Shane instinctively laugh and pull a page from their long-running partnership.
“We remember all the songs we played – we haven’t learned a new song in about 25 years,” said Burgess.
“Or any new jokes,” added Shane.
Since 1972, Banks & Shane have entertained audiences from coast to coast but kept Atlanta their home base, and they’ve strummed and joked for three generations of music lovers with their patented mix of folk, pop, bluegrass, beach music and country.
On Saturday night, the iconic duo will bring 50 years’ worth of music and memories to Gwinnett County as part of their “Farewell Friends” tour at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater at Lake Lanier Islands. In addition to their regular three-piece backing band (which includes Shane’s younger brother Chuck), Banks & Shane will be supported by a keyboard player, percussionist and a three-man horn section, which Burgess said has “put new life in songs we’ve been doing for years and years.”
Through the years, they’ve honed their act and can tailor it to the particular audience they are in front of. In addition to recording a dozen albums and operating their own supper clubs for several years, the duo has performed internationally on behalf of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Delta Airlines and the Georgia Hospitality and Travel Association.
And through it all, the shows meant much more than just music, as both spoke of their relationship with the many friends that have come to see them for parts of the last six decades.
“Paul and I have always thought of ourselves more as entertainers than musicians and it’s one of those things – the music is important to us and when we make good music together it’s a great joy for us, but it’s never really been about the music,” said Burgess, who plays banjo and guitar and sings. “It’s been about the connection we make with people.”
“It’s not going to be fans, it’s going to be friends,” said Shane. “And as Banks said, we’ve been so lucky to make so many friends over the years. They’re still showing up.”
When asked if “Farewell Friends” literally signaled the end of Banks & Shane’s enduring partnership, Shane said, "Let’s just say we’re going to wind down a little bit. It’s been a special thing for 50 years, so we’re saying farewell and not goodbye.”
“We won’t be looking for work but if somebody calls, we’ll be there,” said Burgess.
No partnership spans 50 years without a few ups and downs but it’s clear that Burgess and Shane have a kinship that transcends entertainment and business.
“We recognized when we first met that we had a musical connection,” said Burgess. “But our friendship is what I may be proudest of. The friendship has endured all of these years, and while we don’t see each other as much as we did all those years when we were on the road, when we are together it’s fun.
“All of us treasure the time we have together more and more, realizing it’s been a hell of a run. We’re so fortunate to have found each other.”
“It’s not an accident,” said Shane. “We’ve had a lot of fun and we’ve made a lot of people happy and that has made us happy.”
Tickets for Banks & Shane’s “Farewell Friends” show are $40 and Lake Lanier Islands Resort is offering a package that includes accommodations on Saturday night. For more information, visit www.banksandshane.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.