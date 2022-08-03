Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.

"He was a hero," his wife, Macy, told CNN. "He was the one that was out helping people instead of worrying about himself."

CNN's Jarrod Wardwell, Artemis Moshtaghian, Dianne Gallagher and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

