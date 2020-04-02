With many non-essential businesses closed for the indefinite future, many restaurants and grocery stores have made the transition to delivery only. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have said there is no hard evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging, health and food experts have suggested that people should wash their hands before handling any food.
Here are a few tips to keep your food deliveries and yourself safe, according to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Avoid direct contact with delivery personnel. Be sure to check for the option of “contactless” delivery and have delivery personnel to leave your meal or groceries on your doorstep, front porch or within your building’s lobby.
• Place delivery bag in your sink. Don’t let delivery bags sit directly on other counter spaces in your kitchen or home. You can sanitize or disinfect your sink after the meal is over.
• Plate your food or transfer to another clean container. Be sure to avoid touching food directly by using a clean utensil.
• Wash your hands. Be sure to wash hands for at least 20 seconds before sitting down to eat.
