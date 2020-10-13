China to test 9 million people as coronavirus cluster detected in city of Qingdao

The Chinese port city of Qingdao plans to test some nine million people in the coming five days, after 12 locally-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported sparking concerns of a wider outbreak.

China has been largely coronavirus free since mid-August, with all cases reported by the country imported from elsewhere. But as of October 11, Qingdao has reported a dozen locally transmitted cases, all of which have been linked to a hospital treating imported infections, the city’s Municipal Health Commission said in a statement Monday.

Mass testing has already been carried out at the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which has been placed on lockdown, with 114,862 people, staff and patients, having tested negative as of Monday.

Malaysia detains Chinese vessels for trespassing in territorial waters

Maritime authorities in Malaysia said they stopped six Chinese fishing vessels in Malaysian territorial waters Saturday, as Beijing increases its presence throughout the South China Sea.

According to a statement, 60 Chinese nationals were detained during an operation off the eastern coast of Johor, the southern Malaysian state which borders Singapore. Their vessels, all of which were registered in Qinhuangdao, a port in northern China, were en route to Mauritania, West Africa, when they trespassed in Malaysian waters, the country’s maritime authorities said.

Malaysia reported 89 intrusions by Chinese coastguard and navy ships between 2016 and 2019, as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and China over Beijing’s claims to most of the resource-rich South China Sea, which is also a major trade route.

Another 24,000 retail jobs at risk as UK fashion group faces collapse

The owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill, the Scottish heritage brand that sells cashmere sweaters and coats made from Harris Tweed, has warned of major job cuts as it struggles to save the business from collapse.

EWM Group, owned by retail entrepreneur Philip Day, said in a statement that it plans to appoint administrators to restructure the company, which also owns the Peacocks and Jaeger clothing brands. It is considering selling parts of the group, which employs 24,000 people.

“We have applied to court today for a short breathing space to assess our options before moving to appoint administrators,” said CEO Steve Simpson. “There will inevitably be significant cuts and closures as we work our way through this,” he added.

— From wire reports