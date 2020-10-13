‘The Batman’ production back in full swing

“The Batman” is back.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz were spotted filming the Matt Reeves blockbuster in Liverpool, England.

Fans got a peek of Kravitz as Catwoman, dressed in a shiny black trench coat and matching headpiece. Farrell looked into his role as The Penguin, complete with face scars and prosthetic wrinkles.

Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne was also spotted on set.

“The Batman” took a break from production last month when Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19. That was the second delay after production was halted in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe and Gigi were here to see Lakers win

As the Los Angeles Lakers became NBA champions Sunday night, there were two people whose presence was especially missed.

Vanessa Bryant congratulated the team on Instagram Sunday in a heartfelt post, remembering her husband and her daughter.

“Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this,” Bryant wrote on Instagram.

It’s been almost nine months since Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash January 26.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday night. It was the Lakers’ first NBA Finals appearance since Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final NBA title.

Bryant shared a photo of her late husband with Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka along with the message.

“Congratulations Uncle P!” Bryant wrote. “Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course-blockout the noise.’”

The team’s win coincided with Father-Daughter Day on Sunday. Bryant remembered the daddy-daughter duo on Instagram with a throwback image of Kobe holding Gianna in his arms after the Lakers won the 2009 NBA Championship.

Matthew McConaughey reunited ‘Dazed and Confused’ cast to support voting

Matthew McConaughey and the crew did “Alright, alright, alright” Sunday night during a virtual table read of “Dazed and Confused.”

McConaughey and fellow cast members of the beloved 1993 comedy, including Rory Cochrane, Adam Goldberg, Parker Posey and Anthony Rapp, came together for charity.

The event was organized to support the March for Science, the Voto Latino Foundation, and increase awareness about voting in Texas.

It was one of several virtual table reads that have been held in support of charities and getting out the vote for the upcoming November 3 election.

McConaughey often finds ways to honor his roots in the Lone Star State.

