The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that 10 Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been selected to receive 2022 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships to help fund their college education.
These National Merit Scholars are part of a group of distinguished students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Approximately 2,500 distinguished high school seniors across the country have earned the $2,500 scholarships, the second group of winners announced in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship program. NMSC ﬁnances most of these single-payment National Merit $2500 Scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The highest-scoring participants in each state were then selected as semifinalists.
From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
This is the second announcement of National Merit Scholars in 2022 by National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®). NMSC also will name recipients of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards in June and July.
By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.
