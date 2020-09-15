Enter the Gwinnett Daily Post photo contest for a chance to have your photo published in the daily morning post at gwinnettdailypost.com.
- Gwinnett school board candidates discuss use of SROs
- Daily Post to host in-person health fair Saturday in Norcross
- After a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, Gwinnett County on downward trend again
- Fallen Gwinnett police SWAT K9 Blue laid to rest
- Dozens of scientific journals have vanished from the Internet, study found
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Articles
- YARBROUGH: State school superintendent refuses to turn around on testing
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline
- Amazon is hiring 33,000 new employees with an average pay of $150,000
- Gwinnett County Public Schools enrollment lower than anticipated during COVID-19 pandemic, but officials hopeful to catch up this fall
- Shiloh High School delaying dismissal of students because of nearby police activity
- Gwinnett police SWAT K9, suspect killed in shooting near Norcross
- Gwinnett police ID suspect in death of woman found in road near Buford
- Gwinnett health director Dr. Audrey Arona: 'Everybody needs to get their flu shots' as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Snellville's The Grove at Town Center project on track to break ground this year
- Juvenile shot, killed near Lawrenceville, police say
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 14
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 13, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.195 million Duluth home features outdoor kitchen, expansive balcony
- Gwinnett Alumni on 2020 NFL Rosters
- These are foods you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator
- ON THE MARKET: $1.88 million Braselton estate features golf course views, meticulous property
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 31
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 7-13
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 7
Online Poll
POLL: What method will you use to vote in the general election on November 3?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.