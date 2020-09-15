Stop procrastinating and start doing. You need to pick up the pace and finish what you are pursuing. Sidestep anything that could mess with your mind or plans. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish, and success will follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do; focus on what you want. A physical change should be put on hold until you research the possibilities further. Focus on practical matters and on getting ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Quiet time will help you sort through uncertainty. Relive some of the moments that haunt you, and you’ll discover you are putting too much blame on yourself. Let go of the past, and you’ll find the path that leads to happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Size up situations, and prepare to take action. Change is heading your way, and you want to be prepared to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share your thoughts with others. Someone will misinterpret what you say and meddle in your personal affairs if you aren’t careful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can wheel and deal all you want. You are in a prime position to advance, as long as you don’t let your intellect clash with your intuition. Don’t overreact or overanalyze.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look for alternative options, and do your research before heading down an unfamiliar path. If you are uncertain, sit tight until things become clearer. Love who you are.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional situation will cause you to change direction. Your feelings will be close to the surface and will lead to a place that feels right. Let go of the past and follow your dreams.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to digest what’s happening around you before deciding to jump into the mix. A reserved approach will put you in a much better position. Look at the big picture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change doesn’t have to be drastic, but it should be practical. Refuse to let your emotions ruin a good thing. Truth matters if you want long-lasting results. Follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A situation will not be as it appears. Don’t act on an assumption. Channel your energy into personal gain, growth and physical well-being. Be observant, not aggressive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on partnerships and how you can contribute as a team player. Don’t be fooled by someone with big yet impractical ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look over your objectives carefully, and make adjustments before sharing your ideas. You must do your best to gain all the support you can get. Romance is on the rise.