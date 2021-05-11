Laos records first COVID-19 related death
Over one year into the pandemic, the southeast Asian country Laos has recorded its first Covid-19 related death, according to reporting from state-run news outlet Vientiane Times.
A 53-year-old Vietnamese karaoke club worker died from the virus in the capital Vientiane, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reportedly said Sunday.
The woman’s condition was complicated by diabetes and other medical issues, reported the Vientiane Times.
Laos is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases since its New Year Holiday on April 14.
As of Saturday the country had only recorded a total of 1,233 cases, of which 1,184 were reported in the last month, according to data from John Hopkins University. Of those, 28 cases were recorded Saturday.
Wendy’s is bringing its square burgers back to Britain after 20 years
Wendy’s is returning to the United Kingdom following a two-decade hiatus, judging now the right time to take advantage of Britons’ growing appetite for quick and convenient meals.
The American burger chain said in a statement that it’s aiming to open 300 to 400 outlets nationwide. It expects to create between 9,000 and 20,000 jobs in the longer term but declined to comment further. It has also agreed to a partnership with Uber Eats for deliveries.
Known for its square burger patties, the brand’s U.K. menu will feature several signature items including the Baconator, a double cheese burger with bacon, and the Frosty, a frozen dairy dessert. It will also include various fried chicken sandwiches.
To cater to increased appetites for plant-based alternatives, Wendy’s plans to add the Veggie Stack to its U.K. menu, describing it as a “custom blend of vegetables and grains.” Its breakfast menu, which buoyed sales in the United States last year, will also debut in the United Kingdom at launch.
Dracula’s castle is offering free Covid-19 vaccinations Bran Castle, in Transylvania, announced its Pfizer BionTech Vaccine Marathon in a Facebook post published Friday.
Completed in 1388, the castle sits outside the city of Brasov. It resembles the castle inhabited by Count Dracula, the main character in Irish author Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula,” published in 1897.
Dracula is thought to have been inspired by the bloodthirsty 15th-century ruler Vlad III Dracula, commonly known as Vlad the Impaler, who ordered the brutal torture and killing of tens of thousands of people during his reign.
The castle has become a popular tourist attraction, and those who visit on any weekend in May will be able to get a vaccination without an appointment, according to the Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.