John Travolta pays Mother’s Day tribute to Kelly Preston
John Travolta marked the first Mother’s Day since the loss of his wife Kelly Preston with a tribute post on social media.
Preston died last July after a private battle with breast cancer. She was 57.
Travolta posted two older family photos on his verified Instagram account, showing the couple and their children.
“Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” the caption read. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”
They welcomed son Jett in 1992, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and Benjamin in 2010. Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas.
Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again
Seth Rogen says he has no current plans to work with his former collaborator James Franco, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.
In an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, the 39-year-old actor revealed that his personal and professional relationship with Franco had been affected by the accusations made against the latter in 2014 and again in 2018.
“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” Rogen said when asked about actress Charlyne Yi’s claim that he was Franco’s “enabler.”
Rogen also expressed regret over his infamous 2014 “Saturday Night Live” joke, which trivialized the then recent revelation Franco had propositioned a 17-year-old on Instagram.
Since the 2014 Instagram incident, Franco has faced further accusations of sexual misconduct, with five women publicly accusing him of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior in 2018.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome a baby together
Samira Wiley announced on Mother’s Day that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are new moms to a baby girl.
“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.” the “Handmaid’s Tale” star captioned a photo of herself and Morelli holding the baby’s hands.
She added: “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”
The couple had not announced Morelli’s pregnancy prior to the birth, which Morelli revealed was April 11.
