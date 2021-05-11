Man who claimed ‘Foxitis’ prompted him to rush Capitol says he believed ‘America was being robbed of a president’
A US Capitol riot defendant whose lawyer says he was hooked on Fox News and developed “Foxitis” said Monday evening that he had “believed that America was being robbed of a President” when he participated in the insurrection.
Anthony Antonio, who is charged with five federal crimes related to the riot, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “Prime Time” that he “got wrapped up in what was being told to me, and what was on TV” and as a result “truly believed that (former President Donald Trump) won the election.”
“As of right now, I acknowledge, I know that Joe Biden is our President. That’s not a mystery; that’s a fact. But, I felt like, maybe I believed that America was being robbed of a president,” Antonio said. “And I now know that that was a lie.”
The charges against Antonio include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and destruction of government property. He has not yet entered a plea.
His court proceedings drew considerable attention last week when his lawyer, Joseph Hurley, said Antonio had lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic and for the next six months watched Fox News constantly. Antonio developed what his lawyer called “Foxitis” and “Foxmania,” and believed the lies about the 2020 election from Fox News and then Trump.
“He believed what was being fed to him,” Hurley said at a virtual hearing.
1 million people sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage after Biden reopens exchange
One million people have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage on the federal exchange during the special enrollment period that President Joe Biden launched in mid-February, the administration announced Tuesday.
“Since it became law more than a decade ago, the Affordable Care Act has been a lifeline for millions of Americans. The pandemic has demonstrated how badly it is needed, and how critical it is that we continue to improve upon it,” Biden said. “Through this opportunity for special enrollment, we have made enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance.”
Sign-ups are open through August 15.
Typically, enrollment during the year is limited to those losing job-based policies and experiencing other major life events, such as divorce. Former President Donald Trump refused to relax access last spring in the face of the Covid pandemic.
Federal investigators press for cooperation from two key witnesses in Gaetz probe
Federal investigators scrutinizing Rep. Matt Gaetz are seeking the cooperation of a former Capitol Hill intern who was once a girlfriend of the Florida Republican, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Investigators could also soon gain the formal cooperation of a second key witness, former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, who is approaching a deadline this week to strike a plea agreement with the government on more than two dozen charges he’s facing.
The pursuit of the cooperation comes as investigators are nearly finished collecting evidence, one source said. The probe, which is examining whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution and public corruption laws and whether he had sex with a minor, has been ongoing for months.
But decisions on whether to charge Gaetz have yet to be made and will fall to prosecutors in the public integrity section of the Justice Department. That decision is likely to take some time, another source familiar with the matter said, as the Justice Department considers whether there’s sufficient evidence for an indictment.
The cooperation of Greenberg and the former girlfriend could be among the final steps in the probe of Gaetz. Investigators view both as crucial to understanding the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving payments for sex, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN. The ex-girlfriend could also be questioned by investigators about a second woman as they try to determine whether Gaetz may have slept with that woman when she was only 17.
Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, including paying for sex or having sex with a minor.
